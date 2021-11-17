AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 12,941.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

NYSE AIM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,161. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. AIM ImmunoTech has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 166.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

