TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Short Interest Down 79.7% in October

TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TXHG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. TX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
TX Company Profile
