TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Short Interest Down 79.7% in October

TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TXHG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. TX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

TX Company Profile

TX Holdings, Inc engages in the supply, distribution, and sale of drill bits, related tools, other mining supplies, and rail products. It caters to coal mining companies and operators. The company was founded on May 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Ashland, KY.

