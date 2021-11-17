SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$13.88 and last traded at C$13.61, with a volume of 6687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

The company has a market cap of C$114.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.43.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

