Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Short Interest Update

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FOVSY remained flat at $$96.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $137.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

