Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the October 14th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,444. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

