BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 50.8% in October

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the October 14th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,832. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

