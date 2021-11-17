Short Interest in Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Decreases By 60.0%

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TINLY traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253. Teijin has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Teijin alerts:

About Teijin

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.