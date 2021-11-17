ARAW Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $39,883.66 and $1,214.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00223722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

