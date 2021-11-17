Convex Finance (CVX) Price Hits $23.49 on Top Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $768.91 million and approximately $18.69 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $23.49 or 0.00038974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00069047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00092658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,862.32 or 0.99314614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.39 or 0.06960367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

