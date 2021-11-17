Critical Review: Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility N/A -20.66% -5.45% OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and OmniComm Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blade Air Mobility and OmniComm Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.51%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About OmniComm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.