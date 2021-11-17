Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $185.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

