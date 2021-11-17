Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $371.16 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $238.69 and a 1 year high of $373.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

