Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.24.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

