Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after purchasing an additional 126,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,662,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA opened at $267.95 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day moving average of $244.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.96.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.