Berman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,337 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

NYSE:GM opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

