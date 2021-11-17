Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 182,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,630,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

