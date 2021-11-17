AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.26. AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.43.

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,415. AECOM has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

