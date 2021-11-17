$11.78 Million in Sales Expected for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to announce sales of $11.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the lowest is $330,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 244,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,261. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.57.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

