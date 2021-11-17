Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of PLX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,442. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.02% of Protalix BioTherapeutics worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

