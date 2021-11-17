Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Up 5.9%

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $32.64. 8,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 540,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYCR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

