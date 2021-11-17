Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Truist lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $254.41. The company had a trading volume of 58,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,111. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 221.23, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $254.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average of $169.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,453 shares of company stock worth $17,850,206. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

