Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,523,000 after buying an additional 562,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,971,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,330,000 after acquiring an additional 101,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.45. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

