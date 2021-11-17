Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

