Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $42.89 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,465,879 shares of company stock valued at $93,381,922. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

