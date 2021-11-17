Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after buying an additional 205,533 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 210,965 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

