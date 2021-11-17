Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.25

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $44.96, with a volume of 176587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

