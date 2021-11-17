Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Hits New 12-Month High at $222.50

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €222.50 ($261.76) and last traded at €219.00 ($257.65), with a volume of 3706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €221.00 ($260.00).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFV. Warburg Research set a €158.50 ($186.47) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €146.38 ($172.21).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €193.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €176.26.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.