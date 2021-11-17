Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $19.45 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $354.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.82 and a 200 day moving average of $367.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

