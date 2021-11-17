Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 24,976 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,976 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $214.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

