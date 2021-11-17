Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $31.56 Million Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Upstart comprises 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Upstart worth $31,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $15,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,212,611 shares of company stock worth $512,963,192 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $237.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 295.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.72. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

