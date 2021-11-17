JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 6.9% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

