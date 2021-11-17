T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Reduced by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.69 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

