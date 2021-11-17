Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $154.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average of $161.63. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $137.28 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

