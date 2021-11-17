Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 310 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

NYSE CLX opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

