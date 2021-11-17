Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in October

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the October 14th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DLTNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 2,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,202. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

