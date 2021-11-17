Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in October

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the October 14th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
DLTNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 2,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,202. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
