United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Short Interest Update

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UAHC stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Wednesday. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,116. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. United American Healthcare has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.
About United American Healthcare
