Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Update

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Elementis stock remained flat at $$2.02 during trading on Wednesday. Elementis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Get Elementis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.