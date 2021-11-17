Profit Investment Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises 3.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of MasTec worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MasTec by 441.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average is $99.24. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.