FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,174,000 after buying an additional 162,936 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.09. 282,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,737. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

