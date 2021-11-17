Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.48. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

