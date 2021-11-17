Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.100-$15.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $7.28 on Wednesday, reaching $130.68. 27,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.36.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,162 shares of company stock worth $2,146,536 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

