Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 80 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $431.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $325.41 and a twelve month high of $432.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

