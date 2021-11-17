Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 4,487 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

