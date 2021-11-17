Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,200 Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 84.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NURE. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,772,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $478,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $138,000.

NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

