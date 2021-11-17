FDx Advisors Inc. Has $744,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.72. 17,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

