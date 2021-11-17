$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

PLAB traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $13.97. 4,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,794. Photronics has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $854.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

In related news, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,506 shares of company stock valued at $957,471. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Photronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

