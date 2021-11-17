Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.43

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 75276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

SVNLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. SEB Equities cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

