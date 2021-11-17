-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,178,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 25,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,571. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

