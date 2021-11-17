ScPrime Market Capitalization Tops $15.19 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $15.19 million and $192,068.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068854 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,800,439 coins and its circulating supply is 39,116,828 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

