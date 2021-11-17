Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,175 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

